Abstract

In 2021, and average of 220 deaths from opioid-related overdoses occurred daily in the US. Recent evidence suggests there is an association between post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and increased opioid misuse, while little is known about opioid-related hospitalizations. This study used data from the World Trade Center Health Registry (WTCHR), a longitudinal cohort consisting of individuals directly exposed to the September 11th terrorist attacks with a high prevalence of resulting PTSD (3.8-29.6%). We linked WTCHR data to New York State hospitalization data to examine the question: do opioid-related hospitalizations (first time and repeated) differ by PTSD status. In a study sample of 37,968 adults, 145 experienced at least one episode of opioid-related hospitalization and 64 had repeated episodes during the study period. We found that in the 13-years post-9/11, individuals with PTSD had a significantly higher risk of a first-time opioid-related hospitalization (Hazard Ratio: 3.6, 95% CI: 2.7, 5.0) and repeated opioid-related hospitalizations (Hazard Ratio: 3.9, 95% CI: 2.7, 5.8) than those who did not have PTSD. Improved treatment of and increased screenings for PTSD may reduce the likelihood of opioid misuse in this population and consequently overdoses, hospitalizations, and healthcare costs.

