Hasking PA, Robinson K, McEvoy P, Melvin G, Bruffaerts R, Boyes ME, Auerbach RP, Hendrie D, Nock MK, Preece DA, Rees C, Kessler RC. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1017/S0033291723002714

37732419

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviors are prevalent among college students; however, students remain reluctant to seek support. We developed a predictive algorithm to identify students at risk of suicidal behavior and used telehealth to reduce subsequent risk.

METHODS: Data come from several waves of a prospective cohort study (2016-2022) of college students (n = 5454). All first-year students were invited to participate as volunteers. (Response rates range: 16.00-19.93%). A stepped-care approach was implemented: (i) all students received a comprehensive list of services; (ii) those reporting past 12-month suicidal ideation were directed to a safety planning application; (iii) those identified as high risk of suicidal behavior by the algorithm or reporting 12-month suicide attempt were contacted via telephone within 24-h of survey completion. Intervention focused on support/safety-planning, and referral to services for this high-risk group.

RESULTS: 5454 students ranging in age from 17-36 (s.d. = 5.346) participated; 65% female. The algorithm identified 77% of students reporting subsequent suicidal behavior in the top 15% of predicted probabilities (Sensitivity = 26.26 [95% CI 17.93-36.07]; Specificity = 97.46 [95% CI 96.21-98.38], PPV = 53.06 [95% CI 40.16-65.56]; AUC range: 0.895 [95% CIs 0.872-0.917] to 0.966 [95% CIs 0.939-0.994]). High-risk students in the Intervention Cohort showed a 41.7% reduction in probability of suicidal behavior at 12-month follow-up compared to high-risk students in the Control Cohort.

CONCLUSIONS: Predictive risk algorithms embedded into universal screening, coupled with telehealth intervention, offer significant potential as a suicide prevention approach for students.


suicide prevention; algorithm; predictive risk; retrospective cohort trial; tertiary education; treatment access

