Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The number of unaccompanied children (UC) arriving in the United States has increased significantly in recent years. UC often encounter traumatic events in their home country, during their migration journey, and upon resettlement. This article describes a congressionally-funded initiative to provide trauma-informed mental health services to UC and children separated from their parents upon arrival in the United States. It also identifies facilitators and barriers to working with UC and offers lessons learned to help inform future practice and policy development aimed at assisting this vulnerable population.



METHOD: Data were derived from qualitative interviews and a survey administered to grantees.



RESULTS: In total, grantees served 1,195 youth and families across 11 states, including UC, asylees, and new immigrants during the period of December 2018 through September 2019. Youth and families served spoke 16 languages and originated from diverse nations. Services provided included direct services to youth and families; training for providers and community members; partnerships and collaborations; and resource/product development or adaptations.



DISCUSSION: Lessons learned and recommendations derived from this initiative can assist others interested in promoting trauma-informed practice and policies for migrant children and their families. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

