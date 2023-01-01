|
Citation
|
Elmore Borbon D, Tant Blackmon E, Force NUCT, Fairbank JA. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37732954
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The number of unaccompanied children (UC) arriving in the United States has increased significantly in recent years. UC often encounter traumatic events in their home country, during their migration journey, and upon resettlement. This article describes a congressionally-funded initiative to provide trauma-informed mental health services to UC and children separated from their parents upon arrival in the United States. It also identifies facilitators and barriers to working with UC and offers lessons learned to help inform future practice and policy development aimed at assisting this vulnerable population.
Language: en