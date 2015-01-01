|
Citation
|
Miller JJ, Solum P, MacFadden L. S. Dak. J. Med. 2023; 76(7): 294-303.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, South Dakota Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37733960
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Rodeo constitutes an exciting sporting spectacle enjoyed worldwide by competitors of all ages. College rodeo encompasses nine core events: bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, team roping, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, goat tying, and barrel racing. There is little research on rodeo athletes regarding training habits, injuries during competition and/or practice, or effective injury prevention strategies. The objectives of this study were to 1) characterize the injury profile of collegiate rodeo athletes, 2) describe training practices, and 3) determine if demographic or training factors influence injury risk.
Language: en