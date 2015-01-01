|
Caulkins JP, Kilmer B, Reuter P. Science 2023; 381(6664): 1291-1293.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association for the Advancement of Science)
37733855
Immense violence and corruption in Mexico, and their connections to illegal drugs in the United States, are a great problem of our time. Mexico's homicide rate in 2022 was 25 per 100,000, similar to Colombia's and more than triple the US rate. Measuring corruption is notoriously difficult, but some Mexican criminal organizations have a history of intimidating and bribing government officials (1). On page 1312 of this issue, Prieto-Curiel et al. (2) take on two important tasks: estimating how many people are employed by, and flow into and out of, Mexican criminal organizations responsible for much of the violence and corruption, and creating a model that permits "what-if " analysis of policy interventions. Concluding that increasing incarceration will lead to higher criminal employment and violence, the authors argue that restricting organizations' ability to recruit, such as by offering better alternative employment, is "the only way to lower violence in Mexico."
