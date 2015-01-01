|
Citation
Prieto-Curiel R, Campedelli GM, Hope A. Science 2023; 381(6664): 1312-1316.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association for the Advancement of Science)
DOI
PMID
37733856
Abstract
Mexican cartels lose many members as a result of conflict with other cartels and incarcerations. Yet, despite their losses, cartels manage to increase violence for years. We address this puzzle by leveraging data on homicides, missing persons, and incarcerations in Mexico for the past decade along with information on cartel interactions. We model recruitment, state incapacitation, conflict, and saturation as sources of cartel size variation.
Language: en