Citation
Sanfilippo JL, Hoffmann CN, Haraldsdottir K, Steiner Q, Watson AM. Sports Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37731254
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-reported wellbeing measures such as mood and soreness have been identified as predictors of injury risk. However, most research has focused on investigating time-loss injuries even though nontime-loss injuries are more prevalent. HYPOTHESIS: Impairments in sleep and subjective wellbeing would be associated with increased injury for both time-loss and nontime-loss injuries. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective longitudinal study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.
Language: en
Keywords
injury; athlete; sleep; wellbeing