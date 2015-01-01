Abstract

While the use of Human Body Models (HBMs) in the underbody blast (UBB) environment has increased and shown positive results, the potential of these models has not been fully explored. Obtaining accurate kinematic and kinetic response are necessary to better understand the injury mechanisms for military safety applications. The objective of this study was to validate the Global Human Body Models Consortium (GHBMC) M50 lower extremity using a combined objective rating scheme in vertical and horizontal high-rate axial loading. The model's lower extremity biomechanical response was compared to Post Mortem Human Subjects (PMHS) subjects for vertically and horizontally-applied high rate axial loading. Two distinct experimental setups were used for model validation, comprising a total of 33 distinct end points for validation. A combined Correlation and Analysis (CORA) score that incorporates CORA, time-to-peak (TTP) and peak magnitude of the experimental signals and ISO TS 18571 was used to evaluate the model response. For the horizontal impacts, the combined CORA scores were 0.80, 0.84, and 0.81 for compression, force, and strain respectively. For the vertical impacts combined CORA scores for the knee Z force, compression and heel Z displacement ranged from 0.70-0.81, 0.87-0.91, and 0.82-0.99 respectively. The GHBMC lower extremity model showed good agreement with PMHS experimental data in the horizontal and vertical loading environment in 33 unique tests. The accuracy is demonstrated by using the ISO TS 18571 standard and a combined CORA score that takes into consideration the peak and time to peak of the signal. The results of this study show that GHBMC v 6.0 HBM lower extremity can be used for kinetic and kinematic predictions in the UBB environment.

