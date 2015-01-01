|
Citation
Zaso MJ, Eiden RD, Leonard KE, Colder CR, Livingston JA. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37732503
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol cognitions can emerge early in life and have lasting associations with alcohol use behavior. Observational learning theories suggest that witnessing alcohol use and its consequences may be an important mechanism underlying early development of alcohol cognitions. Parents are among the earliest contributors to children's alcohol-related learning, although findings regarding the association of parental alcohol use and problems with children's alcohol-related beliefs and attitudes are considerably mixed. This study tested associations of parent alcohol use and problems with adolescent alcohol expectancies, motives, and subsequent alcohol use to help clarify this literature.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent alcohol motives; adolescent alcohol use; Child alcohol expectancies; parent alcohol drinking