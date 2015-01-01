Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning (LGBQ) adolescents are particularly at risk for suicidal ideation; however, little clinical research is focused on treating this population. Attachment-based family therapy (ABFT) is among the few empirically supported youth suicide treatments adapted for LGBQ adolescents. The purpose of this exploratory study is to determine the differential treatment effects and rates of change for LGBQ and heterosexual adolescents with depression and suicidal ideation receiving either ABFT or family enhanced nondirective supportive therapy (FE-NST).



METHOD: The sample included 129 adolescents (31% LGBQ), ages 12-18 randomized to the two treatment groups. Multilevel modeling was used to examine individual changes in depression and suicidal ideation over the 16-week treatment.



RESULTS: Results revealed that LGBQ adolescents in the ABFT condition showed a greater rate of reduction in depressive symptoms over treatment, slope = -0.94, p < 0.001, than did LGBQ adolescents in the NST condition, slope = -0.41, p = 0.12. Heterosexual adolescents showed symptom reduction in both treatment conditions (ABFT slope = -0.47, p < 0.001; NST slope = -0.79, t (113) = -7.48, p < 0.001). Changes in suicidal ideation were found across time, but not across conditions.



CONCLUSION: LGBQ adolescents in the ABFT condition had a sharper decrease in depressive symptoms and better outcomes at week 16.

Language: en