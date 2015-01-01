|
Russon J, Abbott CH, Jin B, Rivers AS, Winston-Lindeboom P, Kobak R, Diamond GS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37732902
INTRODUCTION: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning (LGBQ) adolescents are particularly at risk for suicidal ideation; however, little clinical research is focused on treating this population. Attachment-based family therapy (ABFT) is among the few empirically supported youth suicide treatments adapted for LGBQ adolescents. The purpose of this exploratory study is to determine the differential treatment effects and rates of change for LGBQ and heterosexual adolescents with depression and suicidal ideation receiving either ABFT or family enhanced nondirective supportive therapy (FE-NST).
adolescents; suicide; depression; attachment-based family therapy; LGBQ