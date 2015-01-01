Abstract

The rising of religious intrastate armed conflicts in recent years has a significant impact on the world order. Despite a growing literature on the relationship between religion and conflict, we know little about the conditions under which peace processes of religious conflicts may succeed. Studies show that addressing issues of transitional justice during conflicts may promote peace. This study examines the role of transitional justice in peace processes of religious conflicts. Our study uses quantitative analysis utilizing the Transitional Justice in Peace Processes (TJPP) Dataset, which contains innovative information on worldwide peace negotiations between 1989 and 2014. The TJPP dataset identifies six elements of transitional justice: truth commissions, reconciliation processes, reparations programs, restitution and rehabilitation of refugees, amnesties and prisoners' release.



FINDINGS demonstrate that peace processes of religious conflicts are more likely to use transitional justice elements, yet these peace efforts are less likely to reach a full peace agreement.

