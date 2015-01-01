SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kapshuk Y, Deitch M. Peacebuilding 2023; 11(1): 78-103.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/21647259.2022.2065791

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The rising of religious intrastate armed conflicts in recent years has a significant impact on the world order. Despite a growing literature on the relationship between religion and conflict, we know little about the conditions under which peace processes of religious conflicts may succeed. Studies show that addressing issues of transitional justice during conflicts may promote peace. This study examines the role of transitional justice in peace processes of religious conflicts. Our study uses quantitative analysis utilizing the Transitional Justice in Peace Processes (TJPP) Dataset, which contains innovative information on worldwide peace negotiations between 1989 and 2014. The TJPP dataset identifies six elements of transitional justice: truth commissions, reconciliation processes, reparations programs, restitution and rehabilitation of refugees, amnesties and prisoners' release.

FINDINGS demonstrate that peace processes of religious conflicts are more likely to use transitional justice elements, yet these peace efforts are less likely to reach a full peace agreement.


Language: en

Keywords

peace negotiations; reconciliation; religious conflicts; Transitional justice

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print