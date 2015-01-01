Abstract

Background

Health-related applications are concerned with human life. These applications should be developed and evaluated to minimize any potential risk while applied. One of the most common usability evaluation methods is known as heuristic evaluation. Thus, the present study aimed to propose an initial model for the heuristic evaluation of health-related applications.

Methods

To propose this model, the existing methodologies were modified. In the present study, the three primary stages of the methodology were reported. In the first and second stages, having identified the relevant keywords, a search was done in the databases. After the initial screening and extraction of heuristics and important criteria in the first two stages, the research findings and data abstraction were done qualitatively in the third stage.

Results

A total number of twenty-one heuristics in the proposed model were mapped into two categories, traditional and non-traditional. Ten heuristics were placed in the former and eleven in the latter. Flexibility and efficiency of use, Aesthetic and minimalist design heuristics in the first category and User engagement and Privacy and security heuristics in the second category had the largest number of items. Technical features and support heuristic were also added to the second stage.

Conclusion

This initial model can be used by healthcare providers, engineers, developers, researchers and health policymakers. Using a pre-defined model or framework to evaluate health-related applications saves time and money.

