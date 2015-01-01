Abstract

If we consider road traffic in urban areas, one of its major problems encountered nowadays is that of traffic congestion. The paper aims to provide an improvement, in terms of reducing traffic congestion, by analyzing different traffic light cycles. A traffic light cycle is determined by the red and green duration of the traffic lights. Traditionally these two have a fixed duration and controlling road traffic can be achieved by modifying it, resulting in a congestion reduction. We present a comparison between the fixed and an improved fixed situation, as well as a QL algorithm to further reduce the congestion at an intersection. Urban traffic can thus be optimized, in terms of reducing congestion, on an existing traffic light system. A study case validates the results, based on road traffic data obtained from the city of Bucharest.

