Abstract

Currently, first responders' coordination and decision-making during res-cue, firefighting or police operations is performed via radio/GSM channels with some support of video streaming. In unknown premises, officers have no global situational awareness on operation status, which reduces coordination efficiency and increases decision making mistakes. This paper pro-poses a solution enabling the situational awareness by introducing an integrated operation workflow for actors localization and health monitoring. The solution will provide global situational awareness to both coordinators and actors, thereby increasing efficiency of coordination, reducing mistakes in decision making and diminishing risks of unexpected situations to appear. This will result in faster operation progress, lower number of human casualties and financial losses and, the most important, saved human lives in calamity situations.

Language: en