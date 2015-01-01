|
Yusuf OYH, Feti F, Wulandari R, Musfira WO. J. Educ. Technol. Inf. Soc. Sci. Health 2023; 2(1): 679-682.
(Copyright © 2023, CV. Rayyan Dwi Bharata)
The learning process should be able to create a conducive classroom atmosphere or classroom climate to support the creation of quality learning processes. There are several ways that teachers can do to involve children in maintaining a safe classroom climate, including: first, making children responsible for maintaining the classroom as a safe place; two, to make all children able to keep each other safe for themselves to the group of children; third, make children have to respect each other; fourth, make children have to trust each other; Fifth, teachers must be able to be partners for children.
Language: en
Keywords
Climate Grade