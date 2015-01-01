Abstract

Rationale/Purpose:



The purpose of this paper is to explore the impact of the two Major League Baseball stadia in Chicago, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field (GRF) on stadium vicinity crime to assess changes in crime pattern on game day.

Design/methodology/approach:



This study compares the impact of stadia location on crime while employing an analysis on radii and concentric bands around baseball stadia in Chicago. An analysis of the influences of factors on crime counts within a 3-km radius of baseball stadia in Chicago from 2015 to 2017.

Findings:



The analysis suggested significant differences in crime pattern due to the presence of baseball stadia; more crime closer to Wrigley, in general, but more crime in the further areas of interest near GRF.

Practical Implications:



: The findings demonstrate how venues may influence crime patterns in a city including evidence of a displacement effect of crime further away from GRF while crime clusters closer around Wrigley Field.

Research Contribution:



This shows the need for different policing, crowd, risk, and communication strategies for different venues within the same city. Furthermore, the study confirms the importance of considering the impact of sporting events beyond the immediate vicinity of the venue property.



KEYWORDS:



Event managementsporting eventsrisk management

Language: en