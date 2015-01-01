SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Menaker BE, Sheptak RD, Barton KR. Manag. Sport Leis. 2023; 28(5): 538-553.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23750472.2021.1937287

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Rationale/Purpose:

The purpose of this paper is to explore the impact of the two Major League Baseball stadia in Chicago, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field (GRF) on stadium vicinity crime to assess changes in crime pattern on game day.
Design/methodology/approach:

This study compares the impact of stadia location on crime while employing an analysis on radii and concentric bands around baseball stadia in Chicago. An analysis of the influences of factors on crime counts within a 3-km radius of baseball stadia in Chicago from 2015 to 2017.
Findings:

The analysis suggested significant differences in crime pattern due to the presence of baseball stadia; more crime closer to Wrigley, in general, but more crime in the further areas of interest near GRF.
Practical Implications:

: The findings demonstrate how venues may influence crime patterns in a city including evidence of a displacement effect of crime further away from GRF while crime clusters closer around Wrigley Field.
Research Contribution:

This shows the need for different policing, crowd, risk, and communication strategies for different venues within the same city. Furthermore, the study confirms the importance of considering the impact of sporting events beyond the immediate vicinity of the venue property.

KEYWORDS:

Event managementsporting eventsrisk management


Language: en

Keywords

Event management; public safety; risk management; sporting events

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print