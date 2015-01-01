|
Citation
Hartwell C, Randazza JM, Bratman GN, Eisenman DP, Ellis B, Goodsell E, Levy C, Errett NA. PLOS Clim. 2023; 2(9): e0000096.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
A trauma-informed approach to disaster recovery recognizes the potential impacts of trauma, promotes resilience to protect against retraumatization, and can support catering the needs of disaster survivors in affected communities. A growing body of evidence demonstrates that interaction with nature is associated with a number of physical and mental health benefits, though literature surrounding nature-based therapy and disaster survivors is limited. Through key informant interviews with forest therapy guides from a program in wildfire affected Butte County, CA, this exploratory study investigates if and how "Forest Therapy '' can serve as a trauma-informed approach to promote wellbeing in the face of climate change and associated disasters. We find that community-based forest therapy programs offer a promising, flexible approach to community-based trauma-informed mental health servicest in disaster-affected communities.
Language: en
Keywords
Climate change; Critical care team organization; Culture; Forests; Mental health and psychiatry; Mental health therapies; Sexual and gender issues; Wildfires