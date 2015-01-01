Abstract

Central America is known for its high risk of disasters due to various physical, economic, and sociocultural factors. The region sits on the following tectonic plates: North America, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, and Panama, which results in frequent seismic and volcanic activity, intensified by meteorological events like the Intertropical Convergence, cold fronts, tropical cyclones, El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), and droughts. These events can alter the climate and geomorphology, making the population more vulnerable to disasters such as landslides and floods. Disasters have been increasing in frequency and severity in Central America over the past two decades [1]. According to the Central American Integration System (SICA), these disasters can reduce a country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by roughly 2% [2].



The population's exposure and vulnerability are further exacerbated by land use changes, such as urban sprawl, which often leads to low-density development and limited access to open spaces, increasing the risk of loss of life, livelihoods, homes, and infrastructure [3]. Many countries in Central America also have high poverty rates, with Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua among the poorest in Latin America [4]. This exacerbates the population's vulnerability to disasters, as they have limited access to resources and support in times of need. The region's complex tectonic structure and high seismic activity increase the risk of slope failures, especially adjacent to the Pacific coast boundaries where the Mesoamerican Trench subducts with the Cocos and Caribbean plates and the Panama block [5].



The El Niño-Southern Oscillation has a significant effect on precipitation levels, with different responses in catchment areas towards to the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. During El Niño conditions, Pacific-facing slopes in Central America tend to be drier, while La Niña conditions tend to bring increased rainfall. There has also been an increasing trend in the quantity of intense hurricanes in the Caribbean Sea since the 1970s, which intensifies with La Niña conditions, leading to landslides and floods in Central America [6]. Moreover, droughts can be extreme and devastating for agriculture and water supply in the whole regions during intense El Niño phases [7]. Given the high risk of disasters in Central America, it is crucial to monitor areas affected by earthquakes, particularly during unusual rainfall events like tropical cyclones. Improving the quality of disaster data is necessary to enhance disaster risk assessment, which is currently limited by the lack of baseline information and natural hazard mapping [8]. There is a need for increased research and investigation to reduce disaster risk in the region, using innovative and practical methods as disaster risk assessment tools...

