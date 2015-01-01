Abstract

Vehicle occupants expect greater postural flexibility with the introduction of highly automated vehicles, such as reclined postures. Experiments have been conducted with post mortem human subjects to study the risk of injury under impact conditions in reclined postures. However, the influence of the pre-crash phase on the kinematics in reclined postures has not yet been thoroughly studied. The aim of the present study is to investigate human responses under low g braking conditions focusing on different backrest angles in a generic sled environment. Three 50th percentile male volunteers were recruited to participate in a sled experiment. Each of them was subjected to a total of fourteen trials under a braking pulse with a maximum acceleration of 0.7 g for 700 ms. Different sitting postures were investigated: from 23° to 45°, 60° and 75° backrest tilt with respect to the vertical axis. In addition, two different seat pan tilt angles were considered: a 16° tilt angle for 23°, 45° and 60° backrest inclination and a 36° tilt angle for 60° and 75° backrest inclination. Measurements of volunteer kinematics, muscle activation and interaction forces between the volunteers and the sled, among others, were acquired. Initial results show a significant reduction in maximum forward head displacement from the upright to the reclined postures (p < 0.02), with the exception of the 45° reclined posture. However, no significant difference in maximum head displacement was found between the different reclined postures (p > 0.1). Seat pan tilt angle did significantly influence forward head excursion when considering the same seatback inclination (p < 0.01). It is of great importance to investigate occupant kinematics during the pre-crash phase to understand its influence on the potential injuries that may occur with a reclined posture in the event of a collision.

