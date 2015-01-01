Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine whether digital gait biomarkers captured by a wrist-worn device can predict injurious falls in older people and to develop a multivariable injurious fall prediction model.



DESIGN: Population-based longitudinal cohort study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling participants of the UK Biobank study aged 65 and older (n = 32,619) in the United Kingdom.



METHODS: Participants were assessed at baseline on daily-life walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution using wrist-worn accelerometers for up to 7 days. Univariable and multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to analyse the associations between these parameters and injurious falls for up to 9 years.



RESULTS: Five percent of the participants (n = 1,627) experienced at least one fall requiring medical attention over a mean of 7.0 ± 1.1 years. Daily-life walking speed, gait quality, quantity of walking and distribution of daily walking were all significantly associated with the incidence of injurious falls (P < 0.05). After adjusting for sociodemographics, lifestyle factors, comorbidities, handgrip strength and reaction time; running duration, total step counts and usual walking speed were identified as independent and significant predictors of falls (P < 0.01). These associations were consistent in those without a history of previous fall injuries. In contrast, step regularity was the only risk factor for those with a previous fall history after adjusting for covariates.



CONCLUSIONS: Daily-life gait speed, quantity and quality, derived from wrist-worn sensors, are significant predictors of injurious falls in older people. These digital gait biomarkers could potentially be used to identify fall risk in screening programs and integrated into fall prevention strategies.

Language: en