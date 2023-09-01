Abstract

The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has had a broad effect on social, economic, education, and political systems. We investigated the effect of COVID-19 on emergency transportation due to acute alcohol intoxication in the Kochi Prefecture in Japan, a region with high alcohol consumption. This retrospective observational study was conducted using the data of 62,138 patients from the Kochi-Iryo-Net database, Kochi Prefecture's emergency medical and wide-area disaster information system. Chi-square tests and multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the association between emergency transportation and alcohol intoxication. This analysis compared the monthly number of transportations during 2019 (as reference) with that throughout 2020 and 2021. Approximately 1.5% of all emergency transportation cases were related to acute alcohol intoxication. The number of emergency transportation cases due to acute alcohol intoxication declined by 0.5% in 2020 and 0.7% in 2021 compared with that in 2019. Moreover, compared with that in 2019, the number of cases of emergency transportation due to acute alcohol intoxication significantly decreased in 2020 (incidence rate ratio: 0.78; 95% confidence interval: 0.67-0.91) and 2021 (incidence rate ratio: 0.73; 95% confidence interval: 0.63-0.86). Lifestyle changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic affected the number of emergency transports due to acute alcohol intoxication in 2020 and 2021 (during the COVID-19 pandemic) compared to that in 2019 (before the pandemic).

