Paediatric Surgery Trainee Research Network (PSTRN). Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37739765
Multiple magnet ingestion (MMI) by children is increasing in incidence.1 Magnets can attract one another from different locations within the gastrointestinal tract, causing fistulae, perforation and an increased risk of segmental volvulus, meaning MMI is associated with a high rate of intervention.2 Most children are asymptomatic, so the decision to intervene is commonly determined by serial plain film radiographs (XRs) demonstrating the absence of progression.3 Current guidelines suggest repeating XRs every 6-12 hours.4
