Abstract

Multiple magnet ingestion (MMI) by children is increasing in incidence.1 Magnets can attract one another from different locations within the gastrointestinal tract, causing fistulae, perforation and an increased risk of segmental volvulus, meaning MMI is associated with a high rate of intervention.2 Most children are asymptomatic, so the decision to intervene is commonly determined by serial plain film radiographs (XRs) demonstrating the absence of progression.3 Current guidelines suggest repeating XRs every 6-12 hours.4



This study aimed to investigate the inter-rater agreement of specialist paediatric surgeons assessing multiple magnet progression on serial XRs and to investigate whether there was variation in subsequent management. Surgeons were surveyed as they typically make the decision to intervene endoscopically or surgically.



An online survey was disseminated to …

