SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Paediatric Surgery Trainee Research Network (PSTRN). Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2023-325318

PMID

37739765

Abstract

Multiple magnet ingestion (MMI) by children is increasing in incidence.1 Magnets can attract one another from different locations within the gastrointestinal tract, causing fistulae, perforation and an increased risk of segmental volvulus, meaning MMI is associated with a high rate of intervention.2 Most children are asymptomatic, so the decision to intervene is commonly determined by serial plain film radiographs (XRs) demonstrating the absence of progression.3 Current guidelines suggest repeating XRs every 6-12 hours.4

This study aimed to investigate the inter-rater agreement of specialist paediatric surgeons assessing multiple magnet progression on serial XRs and to investigate whether there was variation in subsequent management. Surgeons were surveyed as they typically make the decision to intervene endoscopically or surgically.

An online survey was disseminated to …


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print