Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are limited data on long-term prevalence and predictors of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in stroke survivors. Therefore, the aim was to describe the prevalence of impaired HRQoL, and to identify factors in acute stroke that are associated with impaired HRQoL, 5 years after stroke.



METHODS: The 305 (60.5%) stroke survivors of the original 504 participants from The Fall Study of Gothenburg were invited to participate in a 5-year follow-up including assessment of HRQoL using the EuroQol 5 Dimensions 3 Levels questionnaire (EQ-5D-3L). To identify baseline predictors of impaired HRQoL, based on the EQ-5D-3L's five dimensions, univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed.



RESULTS: A total of 129 participants (42.3% of the survivors) completed the questionnaire at a median follow-up time of 58 months. At baseline, their mean age was 70.6 years, and they had a median NIHSS score of 1. The median (interquartile range [IQR]) EQ-5D-3L index score was 0.87 (0.71-0.93) and the median (IQR) EQ-visual analogue scale was 70 (49.8-88). In total, 102 (79%) participants were classified as having impaired HRQoL, stated primarily (among 68.5%) related to Pain/Discomfort. Higher age was identified as a predictor of impaired HRQoL related to Mobility (Odds ratio (OR) 1.05, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.01-1.10) and Self-Care (OR 1.09, 95% CI 1.02-1.17), and longer hospital stay at baseline was identified as a predictor related to Mobility (OR 1.09, 95% CI 1.01-1.18), Self-Care (OR 1.10, 95% CI 1.02-1.18)) and Usual Activities. (OR 1.10, 95% CI 1.03-1.18).



CONCLUSION: At 5 years after stroke, four out of five participants (79%) reported impaired HRQoL related to any of the five dimensions assessed by using the EQ-5D-3L. Most reported, impaired HRQoL was related to Pain/Discomfort. Higher age and longer hospital care period at index stroke were associated with impaired HRQoL. The findings could assist to identify individuals at high risk of low HRQoL, who might benefit from special attention and psychological support.

Language: en