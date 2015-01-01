Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the knowledge, self-efficacy, and attitudes toward suicide prevention among nurses with different demographic characteristics.



METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive design was adopted, and the study was conducted between August and September 2020. The content of the questionnaire included basic demographics, knowledge, self-efficacy, and attitudes toward suicide prevention. Correlation analysis was performed to determine nurses' knowledge, self-efficacy, and attitudes toward suicide prevention.



RESULTS: The sample comprised 778 nursing staff from a medical center in southern Taiwan. The results showed that age, years of nursing experience, department type, education on suicide prevention, and care experience of nursing staff were associated with their knowledge, self-efficacy, and attitudes toward suicide prevention in general hospital patients. Younger and less experienced nurses demonstrated superior knowledge, self-efficacy, and attitudes toward suicide prevention. Nurses who received suicide-related education and training exhibited better self-efficacy and attitudes than those who did not. Nurses with care experience had better knowledge of suicide prevention than those without experience. Knowledge and self-efficacy in suicide prevention were both significantly and positively correlated with attitudes.



CONCLUSION: Younger, less experienced, psychiatric nurses demonstrated superior knowledge, self-efficacy, and attitudes toward suicide prevention. Therefore, education on suicide prevention should be strengthened for older, experienced, and non-psychiatric nurses.

Language: en