Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the magnitude of depression, anxiety, psychological distress and associated factors in Nemelifen Secondary and Preparatory School at Awash 7 Kilo, zone 3, Afar, Ethiopia.



DESIGN: An institutional-based cross-sectional study design was implemented.



SETTING: This research was conducted in Afar regional state, zone 3, Awash 7 Kilo town.



PARTICIPANTS: A pretested, structured, self-administered questionnaire was used to gather information from 392 study participants. For the purpose of identifying risk variables for depression, anxiety and psychological distress, bivariate and multivariate binary logistic regression analyses were used.



OUTCOME MEASURES: The primary outcome of the study was magnitude of depression, anxiety and psychological distress and the secondary outcome was factors associated with depression, anxiety and psychological distress.



RESULTS: Overall, 109 study participants showed symptoms of depression (28.91%; 95% CI: 24.3%, 33.2%), 85 had symptoms of anxiety disorder (22.55%; 95% CI: 18.7%, 27.3%) and 168 had symptoms of psychological distress (44.56%; 95% CI: 39.6%, 49.6%). While anxiety was linked to ever drinking alcohol (adjusted OR (AOR)=2.87; 95% CI: 1.13, 7.28) and suicidal ideation (AOR=3.23; 95% CI: 1.80, 5.79), depression was significantly associated with having very good relationships with classmates (AOR=0.22; 95% CI: 0.09, 0.55) and suicidal ideation (AOR=2.26; 95% CI: 1.29, 3.94). The level of education (being in the ninth grade) and suicidal ideation (AOR=2.86; 95% CI: 1.49, 4.86) were also related to psychological distress.



CONCLUSION: High levels of depression, anxiety and psychological distress were discovered. Very positive relationships with classmates were significantly linked to depression, while ever drinking was linked to anxiety. Likewise, the level of educational was related to psychological distress. All three of the dependent variables were linked to suicidal ideation. Above all, there was a connection among psychological distress, anxiety and depression.

