Theimer K, Miller M, Owen K, Taylor E, Silovsky J. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 146: e106456.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37738824
BACKGROUND: Consistent with the goals of National Children's Alliance, Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) are optimal for addressing needs related to problematic sexual behavior (PSB) of youth due to their multidisciplinary approach and emphasis on community-level evidence-based interventions (Kelley et al., 2019). To promote child well-being and safety, decisions of the CAC's multidisciplinary team must be based on an accurate understanding of youth with PSB, child sexual development, and best-practice responses. However, misperceptions about youth who have engaged in PSB appear to broadly persist (Hackett, Masson, et al., 2013), leading to obstacles for CACs in addressing PSB.
Children; Adolescents; Children's Advocacy Center; Perceptions; Problematic sexual behavior