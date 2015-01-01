Abstract

BACKGROUND: Consistent with the goals of National Children's Alliance, Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) are optimal for addressing needs related to problematic sexual behavior (PSB) of youth due to their multidisciplinary approach and emphasis on community-level evidence-based interventions (Kelley et al., 2019). To promote child well-being and safety, decisions of the CAC's multidisciplinary team must be based on an accurate understanding of youth with PSB, child sexual development, and best-practice responses. However, misperceptions about youth who have engaged in PSB appear to broadly persist (Hackett, Masson, et al., 2013), leading to obstacles for CACs in addressing PSB.



OBJECTIVE: To better understand and address the training and service needs of CACs across the country, the goal of this study was to assess CAC community professionals' (e.g., MDT members) perceptions of children and adolescents with PSB, as reported by CAC leaders. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants were 351 CACs from 47 US states, a representative sample based on regional and community distributions.



METHOD: A designated point-of-contact (e.g., the Director) for each CAC completed an online survey reflecting on their CAC's professional community's perceptions of youth with PSB.



RESULTS: Findings suggested that a number of misperceptions about youth with PSB, particularly adolescents, are commonly reported for CAC professional communities. Prevalent misperceptions surrounded the etiology of PSB, treatment-related needs, and differences between youth with PSB and adults.



CONCLUSIONS: Results can be used to inform policy, practice, training, and resource utilization to address youth with PSB in CACs, with specific recommendations provided to enhance an evidence-based approach.

