Abstract

Traumatic stress increases the risk for mental health conditions and adversely impacts health, academic performance, and coping. Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth experience higher rates of abuse and maltreatment and interpersonal and community-embedded discrimination than their cisgender peers. Neurobiologic stress responses and social stress theory provide useful frameworks for understanding the effects of discrimination, stigma, and rejection. Despite facing higher rates of interpersonal trauma, TGD youth are quite resilient when able to access supports and affirming trauma-informed services. Clinicians play an important role in identifying and addressing traumatic stress impacting TGD youth and bolstering resilience.

Language: en