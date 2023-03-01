Abstract

Parental and caregiver inclusion is critical in providing psychosocial care for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) children and adolescents. High levels of trauma among TGD youth call for the use of evidence-based models and resources to decrease family rejection and increase affirmation and support while healing trauma that is both related to and unrelated to the child's gender identity and expression. The integrated Family Acceptance Project-Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy treatment model provides a structured and effective approach to engaging TGD youth with trauma and their parents.

