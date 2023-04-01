SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wanta JW, Gianakakos G, Nguy A, Balsamo DN. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2023; 32(4): 839-848.

10.1016/j.chc.2023.04.003

37739638

Transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth are overrepresented in legal and social support systems intended to protect and support youth along their developmental journeys. However, these systems often fall short for TGD youth and further stigmatize an already vulnerable population. This article provides an overview of the experience, care, and treatment of systems-involved TGD youth. Working with systems-involved transgender and gender-diverse youth necessitates a high level of compassion and advocacy in pursuit of more equitable care and access.


Juvenile justice; Foster care; Transgender; Child welfare; Gender diverse; Homelessness

