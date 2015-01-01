|
Shold JN, Maurer JM, Reynolds BL, Gullapalli AR, Allen CH, Edwards BG, Anderson NE, Harenski CL, Neumann CS, Kiehl KA. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e111.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37735417
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Incarcerated youth are characterized by particularly high rates of childhood trauma, a significant risk factor for outcomes including risky behaviors and recidivism. Trauma-based interventions can ameliorate the negative effects of childhood trauma; however, a critical part of success is careful trauma screening. Due to the limitations associated with commonly used self-report trauma assessments, our team developed the Trauma Checklist (TCL), a trained-rater assessment of childhood trauma specifically created for use with forensic populations. The TCL is designed to provide a more comprehensive assessment of trauma, incorporating categories that are of specific relevance for incarcerated individuals (e.g., traumatic loss). Here, we discuss the continued development made to our original trauma assessment and explore the psychometric properties of this expanded assessment (herein termed the TCL 2.0).
Psychometrics; Assessment development; Childhood trauma; Re-offense prediction