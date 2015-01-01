|
Marconi E, Monti L, Marfoli A, Kotzalidis GD, Janiri D, Cianfriglia C, Moriconi F, Costa S, Veredice C, Sani G, Chieffo DPR. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e110.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37735422
INTRODUCTION: Gender dysphoria (GD) is characterized by the incongruence between one's experienced and expressed gender and assigned-sex-at-birth; it is associated with clinically significant distress. In recent years, the number of young patients diagnosed with GD has increased considerably. Recent studies reported that GD adolescents present behavioural and emotional problems and internalizing problems. Furthermore, this population shows a prevalence of psychiatric symptoms, like depression and anxiety. Several studies showed high rates of suicidal and non-suicidal self-injurious thoughts and behaviour in GD adolescents. To increase understanding of overall mental health status and potential risks of young people with GD, this systematic review focused on risk of suicide and self-harm gestures.
Language: en
Suicide; Suicidal attempts; Transgender; Gender dysphoria; Non-suicidal self-harm; Suicidal thinking