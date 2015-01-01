Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Violence among soccer supporters continues to pose a significant public health concern in many parts of the world. In Switzerland, hooliganism is largely uninvestigated. This study aimed to examine incidents of violence and associated dental injuries among different groups of soccer supporters, as well as assess the impact of intoxicants on their behavior, using survey data from regular fans, ultras, and hooligans in the Swiss Football League. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional survey using a standardized questionnaire was conducted among distinct factions of soccer supporters in the Swiss Football League in 2022. A total of 165 participants self-identified as belonging to one of three subgroups: "regular fan," "ultra," or "hooligan." Data were gathered on physical altercations, dental injuries, possession of mouthguards, intoxicant use, and medical assistance. Descriptive statistics, logistic regression models, and significance tests were used for data analysis (α = .05).



RESULTS: Hooligans had a higher frequency of dental injuries resulting from fights than ultras and regular fans. Hooligans with 11-20 fights per soccer season had a 9.6 times higher probability of dental trauma than those with 0-5 fights (p = .048). Possession of a mouthguard was associated with a lower risk of dental injuries for hooligans but an increased risk for ultras. Additionally, hooligans were found to differ significantly from other groups in their consumption of amphetamines and cocaine (p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: The study found a strong link between physical altercations and dental injuries among soccer supporters. To promote better prevention, there is a necessity for enhanced educational initiatives facilitated by dentists to amplify the dissemination of mouthguards. Furthermore, it is crucial to raise awareness regarding their proper fitting to minimize the occurrence of combat-related dental injuries. Health authorities and other stakeholders should take a comprehensive approach to addressing some of the root causes of violent behavior, which include alcohol abuse and illicit substance consumption.

