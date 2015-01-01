|
Citation
|
Schneider C, Simonek M, Eggmann F, Filippi A. Clin. Exp. Dent. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37735812
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Violence among soccer supporters continues to pose a significant public health concern in many parts of the world. In Switzerland, hooliganism is largely uninvestigated. This study aimed to examine incidents of violence and associated dental injuries among different groups of soccer supporters, as well as assess the impact of intoxicants on their behavior, using survey data from regular fans, ultras, and hooligans in the Swiss Football League. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional survey using a standardized questionnaire was conducted among distinct factions of soccer supporters in the Swiss Football League in 2022. A total of 165 participants self-identified as belonging to one of three subgroups: "regular fan," "ultra," or "hooligan." Data were gathered on physical altercations, dental injuries, possession of mouthguards, intoxicant use, and medical assistance. Descriptive statistics, logistic regression models, and significance tests were used for data analysis (α = .05).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident prevention; mouthguard; dental trauma; fan violence; hooligans; substance intoxication