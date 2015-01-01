SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

K m B, Gulla V, K R, Koneru S, Rangineni J. Cureus 2023; 15(8): e43853.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.43853

37736465

PMC10510746

Bilateral septic arthritis (SA) is a rare presentation that is often associated with sepsis syndrome in patients with underlying risk factors. We present the case of a 25-year-old female with laryngeal oedema due to para phenylene diamine-containing hair-dye poisoning. She was receiving treatment with intravenous (IV) methylprednisolone and IV antibiotics along with airway management. The hospital course was complicated by new acute onset of bilateral knee pain and swelling while being on antibiotics. Arthrocentesis revealed purulent synovial fluid, which on culture grew Staphylococcus haemolyticus. The patient underwent arthroscopic washouts with IV and intra-articular antibiotic treatment. IV corticosteroid treatment could be the possible risk factor for systemic bacteraemia in this patient.


bilateral knee swelling; hair dye poisoning; septic arthritis; steroid use; supervasmol

