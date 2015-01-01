SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gupta N, Gupta M. Cureus 2023; 15(8): e43867.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.43867

37736468

PMC10511146

Over the years, there have been numerous studies linking acne to depression and suicidal thoughts. Although the exact relationship between the two is still unclear, the stigma associated with acne can have a significant impact on an individual's mental health. The critical appraisal of empirical evidence reveals a lack of understanding of the relationship between acne and suicide. Several studies have demonstrated an association between acne and suicide without causal links. Thus, it is clinically important to review the risks associated with isotretinoin and obtain informed consent regarding potential harm. The use of isotretinoin should be limited to cases of severe acne. There have been reports of an increased risk of suicide six months after the completion of isotretinoin treatment, so it is recommended that follow-up monitoring continue for up to one year following the completion of the treatment.


suicide risk; acne vulgaris. epidemiology. life style; depression prevention; isotretinoin adverse effects; topical acne treatment

