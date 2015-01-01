SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mehrabi A, Naghavi A, Afsharzada ME, Friedrich S, Forkmann T, Glaesmer H, Teismann T. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1201193.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1201193

37736059

PMC10509848

OBJECTIVE: Suicide ideation and suicide attempts are prevalent in Farsi speaking populations. The present study aimed at validating the Farsi version of the Suicide Ideation and Behavior Scale (SIBS).

METHODS: Reliability and validity of the Farsi version of the SIBS were established in a highly burdened Afghan student sample (N = 279). Internal consistency, convergent and discriminant validity were investigated, and confirmatory factor analysis was conducted.

RESULTS: The Farsi version of the SIBS was shown to have a unidimensional structure with excellent internal consistency, as well as good convergent and divergent validity.

DISCUSSION: The results suggest that the SIBS is a brief, reliable, and valid measure of current suicidal ideation and behavior that can be used in Farsi speaking populations.


assessment; suicide attempts; validation study; Afghanistan; suicide ideation

