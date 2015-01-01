Abstract

The present study describes the time-loss injuries among female and male athletes of the Spanish rink hockey league during the 2021/22 season.We performed a retrospective cohort study on time-loss injuries, whereby the athlete is prevented from participating in a training session or game because of the injury.A total of 463 athletes were included, with 326 (70.4%) senior male and 137 (29.6%) female. Two hundred and eighty-two time-loss injuries were recorded, the most common form being muscle injuries (112 episodes, 39.7%), especially those affecting the hip adductor muscles (52 episodes, 46.4% of muscle injuries). Most injuries were classified as mild (1-7 days of time-loss) and the median return-to-play was 9.5 days (range 1-180).Injury patterns were compared according to gender, position and moment: the results showed significant differences between senior males and females, between field players and goalkeepers, as well as between training and game, in terms of injury nature and type. The injury incidence proportion was significantly higher for field players compared to goalkeepers), and senior males had a significantly higher risk than senior females.The present study provides a starting point for studying and preventing injuries in rink hockey athletes.

Language: en