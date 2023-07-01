Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to determine the prevalence of suicidality among American Indian and Alaskan Native (AI/AN) adolescents. Additionally, we measured suicidality, stratified by sex, and its association with sexual identity, sexual violence, and binge drinking.



METHODS: We pooled data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey from 2005 to 2019 to analyze the prevalence of sexual minorities, forced sex, and binge drinking, and their association with suicidality using basic descriptive statistics followed by adjusted odds ratios stratified by sex among AI/AN youth.



RESULTS: 19% of AI/AN participants reported having suicidal thoughts and 14% reported having a previous suicide attempt. More than 17% of AI/AN participants identified as sexual minority youth (SMY). Compared to AI/AN heterosexual youth, AI/AN bisexual youth had significantly higher odds of reporting suicidal thoughts (aOR = 16.01), planning (aOR = 12.4), and previous attempts (aOR = 7.73). This pattern was also significantly demonstrated for AI/AN gay/lesbian youth. 43% of all AI/AN participants reported being forced into sexual intercourse. The presence of binge drinking was associated with higher odds of suicidal thoughts for both females and males compared to those who did not binge drink.



DISCUSSION: At the intersection of multiple marginalization, AI/AN SMY have a high mental health burden, demonstrating the need for culturally informed, community-led, and targeted mental health support focused on SMY AI/AN. Though this study fails to capture the heterogeneity within the AI/AN community, as nuances exist at the tribal level, these results demonstrate work needs to be done to support the health burden that AI/AN youth carry.

Language: en