SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barry CM, Livingston MD, Livingston BJ, Kominsky TK, Komro KA. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.07.014

PMID

37737758

Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the relationships between individual-level perceived racial/ethnic discrimination and mental health and substance use outcomes by school-level racial composition among American Indian (AI) adolescents.

METHOD: Self-reported survey data on individual-level variables come from a sample of AI adolescents (n = 510) living in or near the Cherokee Nation during the fall of 2021. School-level data come from publicly available databases. Multilevel linear and logistic regression analyses were performed to test for and examine the interaction between perceived racial/ethnic discrimination and school racial composition in relation to symptoms of anxiety and depression, past 30-day use of alcohol and marijuana, and misuse of prescription opioids.

RESULTS: Adjusted analyses showed a significant interaction effect between discrimination and racial composition on anxiety symptoms, such that the effect of discrimination was more pronounced at lower % AI (10th percentile) than at more equivalently mixed (50th percentile) or higher % AI (90th percentile) school settings. No significant interactions were observed with depressive symptoms or substance use outcomes.

DISCUSSION: School racial compositions of higher percentage AI may buffer the adverse effect of racial/ethnic discrimination on anxiety symptoms among AI adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

Mental health; Substance use; Adolescence; American Indian; Racial discrimination

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print