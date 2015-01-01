|
Citation
Shea MT, Krupnick JL, Sautter FJ, Mete M, Green BL, Norman SB, Finley SL, Eaton E. J. Anxiety Disord. 2023; 99: e102770.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37738685
Abstract
Trauma-focused therapies are recommended as first-line treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but many veterans do not complete or sufficiently respond to these treatments. Interpersonal Therapy (IPT) is a non-trauma focused approach that directly addresses the interpersonal and social impairments associated with PTSD. This two-site randomized controlled equivalence trial compared IPT with Prolonged Exposure (PE) in improving PTSD symptoms and interpersonal functioning in 109 veterans with PTSD. Secondary outcomes included functioning and quality of life. We hypothesized that IPT would be statistically equivalent to PE in reducing PTSD symptoms, and superior to PE in improving interpersonal functioning and secondary outcomes of work and social adjustment and quality of life. PTSD symptom severity decreased significantly in both treatments from pre- to post-treatment. Although IPT improved as much as PE and treatments did not differ significantly, the 95 % confidence interval for the difference between the groups did not fall completely within the margin of equivalence. IPT was not superior to PE in improvement in interpersonal functioning or on secondary outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
Psychotherapy; Veterans; Interpersonal Psychotherapy; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Prolonged exposure; Randomized clinical trial