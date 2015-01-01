Abstract

Harriet Tubman, a hero of the abolitionist movement and early civil rights advocate, suffered a head injury in childhood and subsequently developed sleep attacks associated with visions that were extensively documented in historical accounts. Her contemporaries perceived these visions together with unpredictable and unavoidable urges to sleep as manifestations of her deep faith, rather than as symptoms of an illness. While religious perspectives remain crucial to understanding Tubman's sleep-related experiences, some may consider them insufficient in view of modern medical advances. We propose the parallel explanation that her sleep attacks, usually attributed to temporal lobe epilepsy, actually represent a hypersomnia that is most consistent with the modern diagnosis of post-traumatic narcolepsy. Using historical analysis as well as current understandings of sleep medicine, we aim to shed light on this under-recognized aspect of Tubman's life. In addition, this case study allows us to review the potential long-term effects of severe traumatic brain injuries; consider a differential for excessive daytime sleepiness and hypnagogic hallucinations; and familiarize readers with the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of narcolepsy. Whether her symptoms are viewed through the lens of the past or measured against current biomedical standards, Tubman demonstrated an inspiring ability to persevere despite intrusive sleep episodes and to realize her dreams for the betterment of others.

Language: en