|
Citation
|
Van Eerd D, Le Pouésard M, Yanar B, Irvin E, Gignac MAM, Jetha A, Morose T, Tompa E. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37735312
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Police officers and others working in police services are exposed to challenging and traumatic situations that can result in physical and/or psychological injuries requiring time off work. Safely returning to work post-injury is critical, yet little is known about current return-to-work (RTW) practices in police services. This study examines RTW practices and experiences in police services from the perspective of RTW personnel and workers with physical and/or psychological health conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Police; Qualitative research; Return to work; Work-related injury