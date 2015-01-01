Abstract

When is a forensic patient suitable for discharge into the community? One of the primary considerations for the clinician is whether that person poses a risk to others in their community after discharge. How that risk is determined, and how accurately it can be estimated, is of great importance when trying to balance opposing tensions of individual patient liberties and public safety concerns. Fortunately, there are many empirically grounded risk assessment tools to help; but what information do they provide, and how much can they be relied on in making such decisions?

