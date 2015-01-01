SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Penney SR, Jones RM. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(10): 738-739.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00300-0

PMID

37739580

Abstract

When is a forensic patient suitable for discharge into the community? One of the primary considerations for the clinician is whether that person poses a risk to others in their community after discharge. How that risk is determined, and how accurately it can be estimated, is of great importance when trying to balance opposing tensions of individual patient liberties and public safety concerns. Fortunately, there are many empirically grounded risk assessment tools to help; but what information do they provide, and how much can they be relied on in making such decisions?


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print