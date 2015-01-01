Abstract

Developmental trauma, or childhood trauma, is highly prevalent across the globe. It is an ubiquitous problem that often takes place behind closed family doors. Exposed children have an increased risk for developing psychopathology, such as post-traumatic stress, depressive, and psychotic disorders. The association with psychotic disorders has been under debate as recollections in a psychotic state were previously deemed unreliable, but empirical evidence has been accumulating showing that childhood trauma is highly prevalent in individuals with psychotic disorders. A new study by Ava Mason and colleagues in The Lancet Psychiatry investigated post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD as intermediates in the relationship between developmental trauma and psychosis. The authors found that complex PTSD (β=22·62 [SE 1·65]; p<0·0001) but not PTSD (β=-2·40 [SE 3·28]; p=0·47) was associated with total psychotic symptom severity in two independent samples of adults with developmental trauma from the UK and South Korea, even after adjustment for severity of trauma exposure.

Language: en