Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Standardized review of mortalities may identify potential system improvements. We designed a hospitalwide identification, review, and notification system for inpatient pediatric mortalities.



METHODS: Key stakeholders constructed a future state process map for identification and review of deaths. An online mortality review form was modified through a series of Plan-Do-Study-Act cycles and spread to all pediatric services in January 2019. Mortalities occurring within 30 days of discharge were added in December 2019. Our primary outcome was percentage of mortalities reviewed, and the process measure was time to review completion. Additional Plan-Do-Study-Act cycles were used to refine 2 mechanisms for monthly notification of deaths. We surveyed monthly mortality notification e-mail recipients to elicit feedback to further improve notifications.



RESULTS: After the pilot, 284 of 328 (86.6%) of mortalities were reviewed. Average time to review completion decreased by 49% compared with baseline after an increase during the first year of the pandemic. Qualitative analysis of a subset of these mortalities showed that 154 of 229 (67.2%) underwent further review. We added a summary of mortalities by unit to a monthly hospitalwide safety report and developed monthly mortality notification e-mails. The survey showed that 89% of respondents (70 of 79) learned about a death they did not know about, 58% (46 of 79) sought additional information through discussion with a colleague, and 76% (65 of 86) agreed that the notifications helped process grief.



CONCLUSIONS: We describe an effective and well-received approach to the identification, review, and notification of mortalities at an academic pediatric hospital, which may be useful at other institutions.

