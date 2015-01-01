Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many individuals who experience a moderate or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) have long-term deficits in physical activity, balance, and mobility requiring specialized care. New delivery models are being investigated for interventions to address challenges caused by living in remote communities, difficulties with transportation, and/or physical distancing requirements. Determining the effectiveness of telerehabilitation is critical given the current movement toward remote health care delivery.



OBJECTIVE: We investigated the effectiveness of two teletherapy supervision schedules used to deliver a home-based, intensive exercise programme on 1) physical activity, mobility, balance, participation, and 2) concerns with falling, and satisfaction with life.



METHODS: A mixed methods approach with alternating single subject design (SSD) and interviews was used. Five individuals who experienced a moderate or severe TBI completed two intensive home-based telerehabilitation programmes. Programmes differed only by supervision schedule - daily or weekly. Impacts on objective and patient-reported outcomes were measured.



RESULTS: Four individuals demonstrated clinically significant improvements in physical activity level, balance, and mobility. One individual experienced less concerns with falling after both schedules, while two other individuals showed a trend in that direction after the weekly remote supervision. Important functional gains (i.e., improved balance and decreased fatigue) were also perceived and reported by family partners regardless of supervision schedule.



CONCLUSION: Although the study has limitations, the findings indicate that exercise programmes delivered via telerehabilitation can improve balance and mobility as well as positively affect concerns with falling and physical activity levels for this population. No clear differences were seen between the two telerehabilitation supervision schedules.

