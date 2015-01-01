Abstract

PURPOSE: Further investigation into the feasibility of using videoconferencing and activity tracking devices to provide high-intensity home-based exercise programmes for people with a moderate or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is needed to inform clinical implementation and patient adoption. This study aimed to (1) determine if home-based telerehabilitation exercise programmes were feasible for people with a moderate or severe TBI and (2) better understand the lived experience of people with a TBI and their family partners with this programme.



METHODS: A mixed-methods approach consisting of measures of feasibility and semi-structured interviews was used. Five participants with moderate to severe TBI and their family partners completed two high-intensity home-based exercise programmes delivered remotely by a physiotherapist (i.e., daily and weekly).



RESULTS: Telerehabilitation services in home-based settings were feasible for this population. Adherence and engagement were high. Dyads were satisfied with the use of technology to deliver physiotherapy sessions.



CONCLUSION: Telerehabilitation provides a delivery option that allows people with TBI to spend energy on therapy rather than on travelling. A pre-programme training on key components, such as the use of technology, safety precautions, and communication methods, likely improved the overall feasibility. Further research is needed to better understand the effectiveness of such a programme on balance, mobility, and physical activity levels.

