O'Neil J, Egan M, Marshall S, Bilodeau M, Pelletier L, Sveistrup H. Physiother. Can. 2023; 75(2): 146-155.
(Copyright © 2023, B C Decker)
37736375
PURPOSE: Further investigation into the feasibility of using videoconferencing and activity tracking devices to provide high-intensity home-based exercise programmes for people with a moderate or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is needed to inform clinical implementation and patient adoption. This study aimed to (1) determine if home-based telerehabilitation exercise programmes were feasible for people with a moderate or severe TBI and (2) better understand the lived experience of people with a TBI and their family partners with this programme.
Language: en
rehabilitation; brain injuries, traumatic; exercise; telerehabilitation